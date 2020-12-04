Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Cannabis

Trudeau says detained Canadians ‘top priority’ amid report of possible Meng deal

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Click to play video 'Trudeau won’t comment on WSJ report of U.S. negotiations with Meng Wanzhou' Trudeau won’t comment on WSJ report of U.S. negotiations with Meng Wanzhou
When asked about a Wall Street Journal report that said the U.S. government was negotiating with Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to return to China from Canada in exchange for admitting wrongdoing, and if Canada was involved in the discussions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said that he is “not going to comment on these reports,” but his government’s priority is the safe return home of two Canadians detained in China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the safe return of two Canadians detained in China remains the government’s top priority amid reports of a potential deal to send Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou back home.

He made the comment the day after the Wall Street Journal reported the news of a potential deal between the U.S. Department of Justice and Meng’s representatives — one that would allow her to return home to China with a deferred prosecution agreement.

Read more: U.S. working on deal allowing Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou to return to China: reports

“I’m not going to comment on those reports. Canadians know well that our top priority is the safe return of the two Michaels,” Trudeau said when asked about the potential deal on Friday.

“I think we’re going to continue to work as hard as we possibly can to bring these two Michaels home. It’s been extremely difficult for them, for their families and their loved ones. We will continue to stand up for Canadians in difficulty anywhere around the world.”

Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were detained in apparent retaliation after Canada infuriated China by arresting Meng in December 2018. Canada did so at the behest of the United States, which had requested her extradition.

Click to play video 'China says Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is innocent, urges her release' China says Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is innocent, urges her release
China says Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is innocent, urges her release

Meng’s arrest plunged Canada-China relations into a deep freeze. Spavor and Kovrig have been stuck in a Chinese prison for two years, and another Canadian, Robert Schellenberg, was sentenced to die in China following a hastily scheduled retrial of his drug smuggling conviction in China just one month after Meng’s arrest. Schellenberg has maintained his innocence since his arrest in 2014.

China also briefly banned imports of Canadian pork and beef, claiming a banned animal feed additive was found in a shipment of Canadian pork.

More to come…

