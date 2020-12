Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Cochrane RCMP are investigating a scene in Bragg Creek.

Officers were called Sunday afternoon and remained on scene into the evening.

RCMP taped off the entrance to a rural property on Township Road 232 and several officers and police cruisers were on site.

More to come…