Comments

Canada

Saskatoon police officers spread cheer, holiday season theft prevention tips

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted December 6, 2020 7:15 pm
Police officers walking through downtown Saskatoon.
Police officers walking through downtown Saskatoon. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News

Anyone doing some Christmas shopping downtown may see more Saskatoon police officers than normal walking around.

As part of their holiday safety campaign Christmas beat blitz, officers are out to provide a safe shopping environment.

Michael Horvath, Saskatoon Police Service Inspector for the central division, says beat officers are focusing on safety measures for in-person shopping.

“(We want) to interact with our merchants as well as our shoppers that are coming into those areas and giving some hints in terms of ensuring they are not leaving valuables in their cars while they are shopping.”

Horvath says they are also looking to spread tips for online shopping safety protocols and preventing thefts from homes if people are travelling at all during the holidays.

He says officers want to remind people that what they shop for and purchase stays in their possession.

“Historically, it’s a busy time downtown,” Horvath said. “It’s a good opportunity for our shoppers to have a little presence with the police service.”

This will also take place in the Riversdale area.

The Christmas beat blitz will run through the end of December.

