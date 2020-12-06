Saskatoon police officers spread cheer, holiday season theft prevention tips

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone doing some Christmas shopping downtown may see more Saskatoon police officers than normal walking around.

As part of their holiday safety campaign Christmas beat blitz, officers are out to provide a safe shopping environment.

Michael Horvath, Saskatoon Police Service Inspector for the central division, says beat officers are focusing on safety measures for in-person shopping.

“(We want) to interact with our merchants as well as our shoppers that are coming into those areas and giving some hints in terms of ensuring they are not leaving valuables in their cars while they are shopping.”

Horvath says they are also looking to spread tips for online shopping safety protocols and preventing thefts from homes if people are travelling at all during the holidays.

He says officers want to remind people that what they shop for and purchase stays in their possession.

“Historically, it’s a busy time downtown,” Horvath said. “It’s a good opportunity for our shoppers to have a little presence with the police service.”

This will also take place in the Riversdale area.

The Christmas beat blitz will run through the end of December.