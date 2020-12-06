Rudy Giuliani positive for coronavirus, Trump says

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Trump claimed on Twitter Sunday.

In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon by the president, Trump said his lawyer, whom he described as “the greatest mayor in the history of NYC,” had contracted the virus.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” The tweet read.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Giuliani, 76, has yet to confirm or deny this diagnosis himself. It’s unclear why Trump was the one announcing it.

If confirmed, Giuliani joins the ranks of several members of the Trump team to test positive for COVID-19, including First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, former presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway and the president himself.

1:22 U.S. election: Rudy Giuliani cites ‘My Cousin Vinny’ to explain Trump’s legal challenge, busts out momentary Joe Pesci impersonation U.S. election: Rudy Giuliani cites ‘My Cousin Vinny’ to explain Trump’s legal challenge, busts out momentary Joe Pesci impersonation – Nov 19, 2020

The announcement comes on the heels of several legislative hearings between Giuliani and Michigan’s House Oversight Committee, alleging election misconduct. Giuliani has headed Trump’s efforts to overthrow the results of the election, which have taken him to several states where he could have been exposed to the virus.

Giuliani has repeatedly claimed evidence of widespread voter fraud though no such evidence has been filed so far.

More to come.

Advertisement