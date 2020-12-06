Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Rudy Giuliani positive for coronavirus, Trump says

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani perspires as he speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on Nov. 19, 2020.
Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani perspires as he speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on Nov. 19, 2020. MANDEL NGAN / AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Trump claimed on Twitter Sunday.

In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon by the president, Trump said his lawyer, whom he described as “the greatest mayor in the history of NYC,” had contracted the virus.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” The tweet read.

Story continues below advertisement

Giuliani, 76, has yet to confirm or deny this diagnosis himself. It’s unclear why Trump was the one announcing it.

Trending Stories

If confirmed, Giuliani joins the ranks of several members of the Trump team to test positive for COVID-19, including First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, former presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway and the president himself.

Click to play video 'U.S. election: Rudy Giuliani cites ‘My Cousin Vinny’ to explain Trump’s legal challenge, busts out momentary Joe Pesci impersonation' U.S. election: Rudy Giuliani cites ‘My Cousin Vinny’ to explain Trump’s legal challenge, busts out momentary Joe Pesci impersonation
U.S. election: Rudy Giuliani cites ‘My Cousin Vinny’ to explain Trump’s legal challenge, busts out momentary Joe Pesci impersonation – Nov 19, 2020

The announcement comes on the heels of several legislative hearings between Giuliani and Michigan’s House Oversight Committee, alleging election misconduct. Giuliani has headed Trump’s efforts to overthrow the results of the election, which have taken him to several states where he could have been exposed to the virus.

Giuliani has repeatedly claimed evidence of widespread voter fraud though no such evidence has been filed so far.

More to come. 

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpRudy Giulianirepublicans with coronavirusGiuliani coronavirusRudy Giuliani coronavirusTrump lawyer coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers