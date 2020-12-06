Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 dead, 2 in hospital after vehicle flips into ditch near Lillooet

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 6, 2020 12:48 pm
Two people are dead and two others in hospital after a crash near Lillooet on Saturday.
Two people are dead and two others in hospital after a crash near Lillooet on Saturday. File / Global News

A single-vehicle crash near Lillooet on Saturday has left two people dead and two others in hospital.

The Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police said it happened around 2 p.m., when a vehicle entered a ditch and flipped on Xitolacw Road in the Mt. Currie area.

Read more: Border collie helps save 10-year-old boy from cougar attack near Lillooet, B.C.

All of the occupants of the vehicle were lived in the area, police said. Investigators were unable to confirm the injuries of the male and female survivor.

“The Lil’Wat First Nation is a close-knit community,” said Stl’atl’imx Police Chief Deborah Doss-Cody in a statement.

“This tragic incident has taken a toll on the heart and spirit of all Lil’Wat people and other members of the St’at’imc Nation.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Missing mushroom pickers found dead near Pemberton' Missing mushroom pickers found dead near Pemberton
Missing mushroom pickers found dead near Pemberton – Oct 30, 2020

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police are not ruling out speed or alcohol as contributing factors.

Read more: Bodies of Lil’wat Nation mushroom pickers found in B.C., ending search

Pemberton RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction are assisting with the investigation.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashFatal CrashPemberton crashLillooet crashTribal Policelillooet fatal crashmt. currie crashpemberton fatal crashtwo dead crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers