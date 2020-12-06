2 dead, 2 in hospital after vehicle flips into ditch near Lillooet

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle crash near Lillooet on Saturday has left two people dead and two others in hospital.

The Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police said it happened around 2 p.m., when a vehicle entered a ditch and flipped on Xitolacw Road in the Mt. Currie area.

All of the occupants of the vehicle were lived in the area, police said. Investigators were unable to confirm the injuries of the male and female survivor.

“The Lil’Wat First Nation is a close-knit community,” said Stl’atl’imx Police Chief Deborah Doss-Cody in a statement.

“This tragic incident has taken a toll on the heart and spirit of all Lil’Wat people and other members of the St’at’imc Nation.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police are not ruling out speed or alcohol as contributing factors.

Pemberton RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction are assisting with the investigation.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation.