2 facing cocaine trafficking charges after arrest in Kentville, N.S.

Two people are facing cocaine trafficking charges after an investigation by Nova Scotia RCMP.

RCMP say their officers, along with members of the Kentville Police Service, stopped a vehicle on Park Street in Kentville, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle was searched and a large quantity of cocaine and a small quantity of cannabis were seized.

During the traffic stop, a man ingested some drugs and required hospitalization.

Police now say Stephen Mahaney, 47, is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine as well as obstructing a police officer.

Amanda Mahaney, 41, is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Both have since been released and are scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Feb. 2, 2021.