West Lincoln roundabout damaged by 4×4, Niagara police say

Niagara Regional Police are investigating what appears to be the intentional damage of the West Lincoln roundabout on Highway 20 at South Grimsby Road 6.

It was discovered by uniform patrol Saturday morning at about 7:30.

The initial investigation indicated the damage was done a few hours earlier, possibly at about 1 a.m.

Damage to West Lincoln roundabout totals $7,500. Niagara Regional Police

A vehicle drove through the roundabout several times leaving deep ruts in the ground and several young trees were run down.

There was also damage to the automatic irrigation system.

Police believe the suspect vehicle may have been a 4×4 and possibly a pickup truck that left the area travelling southbound on South Grimsby Road 6.

Officers spoke to a witness in the area that says there was a similar situation the day before at about 2 p.m.

Damage is estimated to be $7,500.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police Grimsby Detachment by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009488.

