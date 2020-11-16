Menu

Crime

12-year-old arrested for B.C. school vandalism that forced online learning for a week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 3:05 pm
A look inside Fairview Elementary School in Maple Ridge B.C. Monday morning.
A look inside Fairview Elementary School in Maple Ridge B.C. Monday morning.

A 12-year-old has been arrested and a 10-year-old has been identified as an accomplice in an act of school vandalism so bad that it likely forced the closure of the school for a week.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said they were called to Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge around 7:30 a.m. Sunday after motion alarms were triggered.

Officers and K9 officers were called in and searched the school, which police said has suffered “substantial property damage” and now needs to be closed for repairs.

In an online post, school officials said this vandalism means students will be learning online this week.

Read more: COVID-19-stricken B.C. school ‘should have been closed a week ago,’ say parents

The investigation continues but RCMP said the Ministry of Children and Families Development is now involved and they believe this was an isolated incident.

A look inside Fairview Elementary School in Maple Ridge B.C. Monday morning. Photo by Karl Casselman / Global News
A look inside Fairview Elementary School in Maple Ridge B.C. Monday morning.

In a statement to media, School District 42 said it “will be providing a district-issued device to families who do not have access to technology at home. Additionally, the school has asked that families who are not able to support online learning for their children this week email school administration to see what other supports may be put in place.”

