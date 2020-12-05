Halifax police investigating gas station robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred overnight in Halifax.

At 1:50 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to reports of a robbery at the Irving gas station at 280 Lacewood Dr.

Read more: Dog attack in Dartmouth sends 3 to the hospital

Staff told police that a man wearing all black entered the store and tackled a staff member to the floor before removing the cash register.

The man then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money in the direction of Willett Street.

Police say the staff member was not injured and no weapons were observed.

Officers and a police service dog searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man facing attempted murder charge after Wednesday morning shooting in Moncton

Halifax police say their suspect is described as a man in his 30s who is approximately six feet tall with a medium build.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.