Crime

Halifax police investigating gas station robbery

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 5, 2020 9:14 am
File - Halifax Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery at an Irving gas station. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred overnight in Halifax.

At 1:50 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to reports of a robbery at the Irving gas station at 280 Lacewood Dr.

Staff told police that a man wearing all black entered the store and tackled a staff member to the floor before removing the cash register.

The man then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money in the direction of Willett Street.

Police say the staff member was not injured and no weapons were observed.

Officers and a police service dog searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Halifax police say their suspect is described as a man in his 30s who is approximately six feet tall with a medium build.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

