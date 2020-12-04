Hamilton public health introduces enhanced restrictions at retail stores, malls, workplaces

Hamilton public health is implementing some extra restrictions at retail businesses, shopping malls and workplaces in an effort to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, the city’s chief medical officer of health, said Hamilton remaining in the red ‘control’ stage of the provincial COVID-19 response framework is not a cause for celebration and that the number of cases in the city is still worrying.

“These are concerning numbers that were continuing to see, and while we’re not yet in the grey or lockdown zone, we are very close to that,” said Richardson.

The weekly case rate in Hamilton has increased to 79.7 per 100,000 people, and the average number of cases per day has risen to 67.

Richardson attributes much of the virus transmission to people continuing to gather socially or not follow public health measures in workplace settings.

The enhanced measures, which are posted on the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce’s website, include reduced capacity and limits for retail businesses and shopping malls, posting capacity limits based on physical distancing requirements, active screening for COVID-19 symptoms at the entrance to stores and malls, COVID-19 screening for workplaces, and appointing a manager to develop, implement and actively monitor a safety plan in workplaces, shopping malls and retail businesses.

The enhanced restrictions will take effect in retail stores and malls at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 and will take effect in workplaces at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

Keanin Loomis, president and CEO of Hamilton’s chamber of commerce, says he’s supportive of the direction from public health, saying the measures are “targeted” and “reasonable.”

He acknowledged that, while local businesses aren’t necessarily celebrating, they are breathing a “huge” sigh of relief at being able to remain open for the time being.

“They’re counting on a big December, and every day, every week that we can avoid lockdown will be a step to ameliorating a difficult year to individual businesses and our local economy.”

While he hopes the extra measures will help Hamilton avoid being put into lockdown, Loomis is also urging local businesses to come up with a lockdown plan in the event of the province taking that step.

“Because as Dr. Richardson said, we are on the edge right now, and we probably will be for quite a while.”