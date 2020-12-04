London-St. Thomas jobless rate falls to 8.4 per cent in November

Send this page to someone via email

The London-St. Thomas region’s jobless rate is continuing to recover from a pandemic-related surge in unemployment, with the region adding another 900 jobs in November.

According to figures released Friday morning from Statistics Canada, the London-St. Thomas unemployment rate for November was 8.4 per cent, down from 8.9 per cent in October and a far cry from the 12.6 per cent recorded in June.

November’s data marks the fifth consecutive month of job growth. Mayor Ed Holder says there have been 23,800 jobs gained since July.

Our economic recovery from #COVID19 continues with 900 net new jobs added to the #LdnOnt economy in November, according to new figures released by Stats Canada today. That’s our fifth consecutive month of job growth, totaling 23,800 jobs during that time. — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) December 4, 2020

The increase of 900 jobs is also up from 600 jobs added in October, though 4,200 were added in September and another 6,900 in August.

Nationally, the economy added 62,000 jobs in November compared with an addition of 84,000 in October, as the labour market recovery from the impacts of the pandemic slowed down.

The unemployment rate fell to 8.5 per cent last month compared with 8.9 per cent in October.

— With files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie and from The Canadian Press