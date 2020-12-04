Menu

Comments

Economy

London-St. Thomas jobless rate falls to 8.4 per cent in November

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 4, 2020 3:59 pm
Statistics Canada's offices at Tunny's Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Statistics Canada's offices at Tunny's Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The London-St. Thomas region’s jobless rate is continuing to recover from a pandemic-related surge in unemployment, with the region adding another 900 jobs in November.

According to figures released Friday morning from Statistics Canada, the London-St. Thomas unemployment rate for November was 8.4 per cent, down from 8.9 per cent in October and a far cry from the 12.6 per cent recorded in June.

Read more: London-St. Thomas October jobless rate unchanged from September

November’s data marks the fifth consecutive month of job growth. Mayor Ed Holder says there have been 23,800 jobs gained since July.

The increase of 900 jobs is also up from 600 jobs added in October, though 4,200 were added in September and another 6,900 in August.

Nationally, the economy added 62,000 jobs in November compared with an addition of 84,000 in October, as the labour market recovery from the impacts of the pandemic slowed down.

The unemployment rate fell to 8.5 per cent last month compared with 8.9 per cent in October.

— With files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie and from The Canadian Press

