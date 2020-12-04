Menu

Crime

N.S. man faces assault charge in confrontation over Indigenous fisheries

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2020 1:21 pm
Click to play video 'Third person charged in connection with violent response to moderate livelihood fishery' Third person charged in connection with violent response to moderate livelihood fishery
RCMP have announced more charges have been laid in connection with the violent response to the Mi’kmaq moderate livelihood fishery in Nova Scotia last month. Jesse Thomas brings us the latest – Nov 14, 2020

A Nova Scotia man is facing an assault charge in relation to a confrontation that occurred near a facility that was slated to handle lobster caught by an Indigenous community.

RCMP say they have charged 49-year-old Randy Cyril German of Digby County with the alleged assault of a woman on Oct. 14 in New Edinburgh.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce said the incident occurred as crowds gathered near the lobster pound that was to handle the catch harvested by Sipekne’katik First Nation fishers.

Read more: Charges laid in St. Marys Bay fishery confrontations

The night before the alleged assault, about 200 people were present at two incidents outside lobster pounds in southwestern Nova Scotia, during which lobster was destroyed, employees were prevented from leaving, rocks were thrown and a vehicle was set on fire.

On Oct. 14, Chief Mike Sack of Sipekne’katik called a news conference at the New Edinburgh, N.S., facility to condemn the violence and damage.

Crowds began gathering in the area and there were confrontations and arguments between Indigenous and local non-Indigenous people.

The RCMP said German has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court Feb. 15.

Click to play video 'Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack says band pursuing dozens of lawsuits' Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack says band pursuing dozens of lawsuits
Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack says band pursuing dozens of lawsuits – Nov 12, 2020

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPNova ScotiaSipekne'katik First NationNova Scotia lobsterlobster fisheryChief Mike SackNew EdinburghRandy Cyril German
