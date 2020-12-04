Bushwakker in Regina keeping mead day tradition alive through online purchasing

Send this page to someone via email

Despite all the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, Bushwakker Brewpub in Regina is going ahead with its annual mead day on Saturday.

In the past, people would line up around the corner in anticipation to get their brew, but this year it will look a bit different.

Curbside and takeaway options have been introduced through online purchasing, keeping the tradition alive.

“The brewery was actually closed down for a few months earlier this year due to the (COVID-19) lockdown so rather than having our normal 6,000 bottles, we only have 3,600,” said Grant Frew, Bushwakker Brewpub’s bar manager.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, he said about two-thirds of the bottles were spoken for.

“I’m amazed at how many people chose the curbside option so we’ll have a large number of cars coming on Dec. 5,” Frew said.

“Mead day is an absolute lifesaver for us. This year has been absolutely crushing for the entire restaurant industry and this will buy us a little more time.

Read more: Taste and tradition unites Saskatchewan mead lovers

“A dark winter is coming, but the mead day offers a bright light.”

Frew said there will be lots of colourful signage showing people where to pick up their mead.

“If they have chosen the curbside option, they can pull up to the northside of the building, our back entrance, and we will be waiting there for them,” Frew said.

“It should be a pretty easy process.”

Frew said the business is also selling commemorative mead shirts and masks. Pickup starts at 11 a.m.