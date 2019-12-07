Taste and tradition unites Saskatchewan mead lovers

Send this page to someone via email

For many in Regina, the holidays don’t officially begin until Bushwakker Brewpub releases their blackberry mead. And for some, they’ll do anything to get it.

Last year, mead enthusiasts braved the Saskatchewan winter by camping outside the pub for 21 hours before getting a taste.

It’s common for people to camp outside with ice-fishing huts and propane heaters. This year, patrons set up tents, blasted rap music and caught up with friends they haven’t seen since being in line last December.

Dozens were lined up outside of Bushwakker Brewpub on Saturday to get a first taste of this year's blackberry mead

“It’s tradition,” said Dustin Bereti, who was the second person in line. He arrived at 6 a.m. on Saturday with several friends.

John Szala, who was the first in line, said he lines up for the mead’s unique taste.

Bushwakker Blackberry Mead has become a Saskatchewan phenomenon. Their off-sale inventory bottles sell out quick. This year only 6,000 bottles will be available.

Only 6,000 bottles of Bushwakker Blackberry Mead are available

The limited release has led to the overnight brewpub camp-out tradition, with people anxious to get their hands on a bottle.

Bushwakker’s started making the mead in the early 1990s. Over 400 pounds of specially selected Lumsden Valley honey is used in every batch, along with 80 pounds of blackberries. It takes a year to brew.

“It’s a different taste,” Bereti said. “It’s something that everybody else in the city tries to do, but nothing beats what Bushwakker’s can do. I just love the way it tastes.”