Westbank First Nation extends freeze on rental increases to July 1

Send this page to someone via email

The Westbank First Nation says it has extended its rent freeze because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

WFN announced the news on Thursday, stating the freeze was to expire on Jan. 1, 2021, but will now extend until July 1, Canada Day.

“WFN council and staff will continue to monitor the current pandemic situation as it relates to tenancy matters,” it said in a press release.

Westbank First Nation noted that rental increase notices can still be served, but that the effective date will be July 1 or the date as indicated on the notice, whichever date is later.

1:15 Ontario premier Doug Ford announces freeze on rent increases in 2021 Ontario premier Doug Ford announces freeze on rent increases in 2021 – Sep 17, 2020

It also said:

Story continues below advertisement

Landlords are permitted to enter rental units with proper notice while following public health measures

Landlords and tenants may enter into a rent/utility repayment agreement for unpaid rent and/or utilities, although a repayment agreement is not required;

A notice to end residential tenancy can be issued for non-payment or late payment of rent or utilities, or non-payment of an issued monetary order.

According to its website, Westbank First Nation is home to more than 9,000 people, along with more than 4,000 residential units.

WFN also listed its membership at 855, with 60 per cent living on reserve and 40 per cent off reserve.

More information about WFN can be found here.

Additional information regarding tenancy can be found here.