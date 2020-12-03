Kingston police release photo of suspect in carjacking near Cataraqui Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for suspect following a carjacking at a busy parking lot in Kingston’s west end Wednesday night.

Police say at approximately 8:20 p.m. the victim parked his vehicle in the parking lot near the Isabel Turner Library, next the Cataraqui Centre.

According to investigators, the victim got out of his vehicle and was approached by a male suspect, who demanded his vehicle.

The suspect is alleged to have taken the victim’s phone before driving away in a white Nissan Rogue.

The male suspect is described as Caucasian, 45-55 years of age, with brown curly/wavy hair and a medium build.

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing distinctive dark construction style clothing with yellow reflective striping.

1:57 Kingston police investigating a collision between a city bus and a truck Kingston police investigating a collision between a city bus and a truck