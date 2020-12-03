COVID-19: Case at St. Peter Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough; 2 active cases at Fairhaven

Send this page to someone via email

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at St. Peter Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough, Ont., the principal announced Thursday.

In a letter to parents, Shannon Brady said Peterborough Public Health notified the school of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The individual is at home isolating and did not attend the school while infectious, Brady says.

“They will remain at home until the health unit advises they may return to school,” she stated.

The health unit said the case does not pose a risk to students or staff. No one has been requested to isolate.

Brady said students and staff are asked to continue to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and that the school continues its thorough cleaning.

A letter has been sent to families @StPeterCSS after @Ptbohealth confirmed a COVID-19 case in the school community. The individual was not at school while they were infectious and were not a risk to any students or staff:https://t.co/MYGX4PVpcX — PVNCCDSB (@PVNCCDSB) December 3, 2020

In early October an about three dozen students and staff were asked to isolate as a precaution due to concerns about an individual that had an initial inconclusive COVID-19 test result. However, a subsequent test produced a negative result, the health unit reported.

FAIRHAVEN LONG-TERM CARE

The outbreak declared Oct. 31 at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough remains in effect Thursday. The home reports two residents are in isolation.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of three of 20 residents who tested positive for COVID-19. All five cases of staff who tested positive are resolved.

DAILY CASE UPDATE

On Thursday, the health unit reported two new cases in its jurisdiction with three new resolved cases. Of the 221 cases since the pandemic, 23 are active and 193 are resolved. There have been five deaths related to COVID-19.

The health unit said more than 37,000 people have been tested for the virus — approximately 1 in 5 for Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

