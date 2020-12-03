Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

7 new cases of COVID-19, 7 recoveries in Kingston region

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
KFL&A Public Health is reporting new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health is reporting new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Global News

KFL&A Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Thursday.

According to the health unit, two of the region’s new cases are travel-related, four others were caught through close contact and the final case is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s active cases remain at 31, since seven cases were also deemed recovered.

There are currently no active outbreaks in the area.

Read more: Toxic batch of drugs circulating in Kingston and Belleville, Ont., area: public health

According to Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, the area will remain in the province’s yellow zone for the next couple of weeks.

Trending Stories

“We’re staying in the yellow range only by the count per hundred thousand per week. We’re just at that end cusp. Our percentage positivity of tests is very low. It’s one-tenth of the provincial average,” Moore said.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario says it’ll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier' Coronavirus: Ontario says it’ll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier
Coronavirus: Ontario says it’ll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier

Moore said it’s also very good news that there is no one in hospital dealing with symptoms of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

We’ll stay in yellow for a couple more weeks and we’ll try to get ourselves to green as we head into the holidays,” he said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusKingstonKFLA Public HealthCovid 19 kingstonNew CasesKingston covid-19New cases covid-19KFLA COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers