7 new cases of COVID-19, 7 recoveries in Kingston region

KFL&A Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Thursday.
According to the health unit, two of the region’s new cases are travel-related, four others were caught through close contact and the final case is still under investigation.
The region’s active cases remain at 31, since seven cases were also deemed recovered.
There are currently no active outbreaks in the area.
According to Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, the area will remain in the province’s yellow zone for the next couple of weeks.
“We’re staying in the yellow range only by the count per hundred thousand per week. We’re just at that end cusp. Our percentage positivity of tests is very low. It’s one-tenth of the provincial average,” Moore said.
Moore said it’s also very good news that there is no one in hospital dealing with symptoms of COVID-19.
“We’ll stay in yellow for a couple more weeks and we’ll try to get ourselves to green as we head into the holidays,” he said.View link »
