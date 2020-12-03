71 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total surpasses 3,800

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 71 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 3,822.

At the same time, it also announced that 69 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 3,126.

No news deaths were reported on Thursday leaving the death toll at 126.

There are currently 566 active COVID-19 cases in the area including 30 people in the hospital as a result of the virus. Of those 30, nine people are in intensive care.

A new outbreak was reported at Clemens Mill Public School in Cambridge after three students tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are 23 other active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Elsewhere, the province reported 1,824 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, a jump in cases due to a data error for one local public health unit, bringing the Ontario total to date to 121,746.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 592 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 396 in Toronto, 187 in York Region and 127 in Middlesex-London.

The province notes that due to a data processing error, the 127 cases for Middlesex-London Health Unit were over the last three days which affects the overall case count for Ontario on Thursday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,712 as 14 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

