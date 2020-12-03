Menu

71 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total surpasses 3,800

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 3:48 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canadian officials expect Pfizer vaccine ‘likely’ to arrive first' Coronavirus: Canadian officials expect Pfizer vaccine ‘likely’ to arrive first
WATCH: Canadian officials expect Pfizer vaccine 'likely' to arrive first

Waterloo Public Health reported 71 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 3,822.

At the same time, it also announced that 69 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 3,126.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cambridge elementary school

No news deaths were reported on Thursday leaving the death toll at 126.

There are currently 566 active COVID-19 cases in the area including 30 people in the hospital as a result of the virus. Of those 30, nine people are in intensive care.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario says it’ll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier' Coronavirus: Ontario says it’ll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier
Coronavirus: Ontario says it’ll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier

A new outbreak was reported at Clemens Mill Public School in Cambridge after three students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trending Stories
There are 23 other active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases, uptick due to data processing error

Elsewhere, the province reported 1,824 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, a jump in cases due to a data error for one local public health unit, bringing the Ontario total to date to 121,746.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 592 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 396 in Toronto, 187 in York Region and 127 in Middlesex-London.

The province notes that due to a data processing error, the 127 cases for Middlesex-London Health Unit were over the last three days which affects the overall case count for Ontario on Thursday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,712 as 14 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Coronavirus COVID-19 Kitchener news Waterloo news Cambridge news Waterloo Public Health Waterloo COVID 19 Kitchener COVID-19 Ontario News Ontario COVID-19 news Waterloo outbreaks
