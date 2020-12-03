Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario’s attorney general says coronavirus pandemic has jumpstarted justice system modernization

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2020 1:36 pm
The Ontario Superior Court building is seen in Toronto.
The Ontario Superior Court building is seen in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

TORONTO — Ontario’s attorney general says that the province’s justice system is being modernized because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doug Downey spoke this afternoon at the Empire Club of Canada.

In the hour-long speech the attorney general explained how public health restrictions forced the evolution of Ontario’s courts.

Read more: Coronavirus: Pandemic forces Ontario justice system ‘stuck in the 1970s’ to modernize

Downey detailed how a shift to online created greater accessibility to court services for the general public.

Trending Stories

He pointed to a high-profile criminal case that had approximately 20,000 people watch a judge render his sentencing decision live on streaming platforms.

Downey says his ministry plans to lean in to that evolution after the pandemic comes to an end.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Victims of Toronto van attack anxious for trial to begin' Victims of Toronto van attack anxious for trial to begin
Victims of Toronto van attack anxious for trial to begin – Nov 9, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario courtsDoug DowneyOntario Justice SystemOntario Court Systemaccessibility to courtsonline court systemontario's attorney general
Flyers
More weekly flyers