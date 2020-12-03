Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Oluwatobi Boyede, Josie Glenn’s murderer, sentenced to life in prison

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 11:38 am
Josephine (Josie) Glenn.
Josephine (Josie) Glenn. London Police Service

Oluwatobi Boyede, who pleaded guilty in February to the October 2017 murder of Josie Glenn, has been given a life sentence with no parole for 14 years.

The sentence will take effect from the day of his arrest on Oct. 27, 2017.

Glenn was reported missing on Oct. 23, 2017. Four days later, her remains were found, and then-25-year-old Boyede was arrested at an address on South Leaksdale Circle.

Read more: Oluwatobi Boyede pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Josie Glenn

Tricia Glenn, Josie’s mother, said the judge’s decision was a relief.

“It was harder to hear than I thought it would be because I thought I knew everything, but it was just horrid details, but I was very pleased with the result,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Josie’s mother said she appreciated that the judge took the time to make his decision and considered what her family was going through.

An agreed-upon statement of facts showed that Glenn’s dismembered remains were found in garbage bags in Boyede’s garage.

Trending Stories

Court documents say police had a break in the Glenn case when they learned that a phone number tied to Boyede had been used to arrange a taxi to go to the adult massage parlour where Glenn worked the morning before she was reported missing.

Read more: Oluwatobi Boyede, Josie Glenn’s murderer, sentenced in separate assault case

Boyede had been charged in February 2017 with sexually assaulting and forcibly confining another sex worker and had been out on bail, with a curfew and conditions not to communicate with sex workers. He was later found guilty in that case and sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge’s decision outlined Boyede’s history coming from Nigeria; he said his parents didn’t believe him when he was sexually assaulted at age nine, which caused distance.

The decision also acknowledged that Boyede was academically gifted and did well in elementary and secondary school. In university, his grades started to drop, and he started consuming cocaine and MDMA.

“I know people with mental illness, and that is no excuse; his struggles are other people’s struggles,” Josie’s mother Tricia told reporters.

—With files from Andrew Graham and Jacquelyn LeBel

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MurderLondon OntarioViolence Against WomenGuiltyLife SentenceLondon Murderjosie glennOluwatobi BoyedeJosie Glenn murdersex worker murderOluwatobi Boyede murderTricia Glenn
Flyers
More weekly flyers