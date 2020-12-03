Oluwatobi Boyede, Josie Glenn’s murderer, sentenced to life in prison

Oluwatobi Boyede, who pleaded guilty in February to the October 2017 murder of Josie Glenn, has been given a life sentence with no parole for 14 years.

The sentence will take effect from the day of his arrest on Oct. 27, 2017.

Glenn was reported missing on Oct. 23, 2017. Four days later, her remains were found, and then-25-year-old Boyede was arrested at an address on South Leaksdale Circle.

Tricia Glenn, Josie’s mother, said the judge’s decision was a relief.

“It was harder to hear than I thought it would be because I thought I knew everything, but it was just horrid details, but I was very pleased with the result,” she said.

Josie’s mother said she appreciated that the judge took the time to make his decision and considered what her family was going through.

An agreed-upon statement of facts showed that Glenn’s dismembered remains were found in garbage bags in Boyede’s garage.

Court documents say police had a break in the Glenn case when they learned that a phone number tied to Boyede had been used to arrange a taxi to go to the adult massage parlour where Glenn worked the morning before she was reported missing.

Boyede had been charged in February 2017 with sexually assaulting and forcibly confining another sex worker and had been out on bail, with a curfew and conditions not to communicate with sex workers. He was later found guilty in that case and sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault and forcible confinement.

The judge’s decision outlined Boyede’s history coming from Nigeria; he said his parents didn’t believe him when he was sexually assaulted at age nine, which caused distance.

The decision also acknowledged that Boyede was academically gifted and did well in elementary and secondary school. In university, his grades started to drop, and he started consuming cocaine and MDMA.

“I know people with mental illness, and that is no excuse; his struggles are other people’s struggles,” Josie’s mother Tricia told reporters.

—With files from Andrew Graham and Jacquelyn LeBel