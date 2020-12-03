Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Penticton family hopes Grinch who took their Grinch will bring him back

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 12:42 pm
Photo courtesy the Hughes family

A Penticton family is making a plea to the Grinch who allegedly stole the Grinch from their front yard Christmas display.

When April Hughes woke up Wednesday morning, she looked out the window and couldn’t see the Grinch, which had been sitting on a tractor seat in the front yard the night before.

Read more: Pandemic prompting Okanagan residents to put up more Christmas decorations and sooner

“Our first thought was, ‘Oh, he fell over,'” said Chanel Hughes, April’s daughter.

But when they went outside to right the ornament, the Grinch was gone.

The family says the decoration wasn’t worth much money, but years ago, they hand-crafted the Grinch with a metal frame, stuffed him with newspapers and plastic bags, dressed him up in grandad’s Santa suit, and put him on display.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Okanagan retailers bracing for tough Christmas season

They are hoping that, like in the Dr. Seuss book How the Grinch Stole Christmas and several related movies, the culprit’s heart will soon grow three sizes.

“We hope so,” Chanel Hughes said. “We’ve had Christmas decorations stolen before and they turned up two years later on our lawn.”

The Hughes’ Christmas display is a favourite in Penticton, and sometimes the family even receives fan mail.

They’ve received a lot of community support since the theft, with people contacting them to say they are keeping an eye out for both Grinches.

Click to play video 'Jingle dancing to heal an Okanagan community' Jingle dancing to heal an Okanagan community
Jingle dancing to heal an Okanagan community

 

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganChristmaspentictonsouth okanaganStolenGrinchHughes Christmas display pentictonMissing Grinch PentictonPenticton GrinchPenticton Grinch theft
Flyers
More weekly flyers