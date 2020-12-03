Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 3

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

3 teachers walk off job after 26 COVID-19 cases are confirmed at Toronto school

The Toronto District School Board says three teachers from Thorncliffe Park PS have begun the work refusal process on Thursday after dozens of COVID-19 cases were detected.

According to the TDSB’s website, as of Wednesday afternoon, there were 24 cases among students and two cases among staff, with 17 cases resolved.

Last week, hundreds of tests were completed as part of a pilot project from the Ontario government for voluntary COVID-19 testing of students and staff without symptoms in schools.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,824 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of those:

396 were in Toronto

592 were in Peel Region

187 were in York Region

57 were in Durham Region

68 were in Halton Region

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,253 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 14 deaths.

There are 116 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of five from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 707 active cases among long-term care residents and 553 active cases among staff — up by 43 cases and up by 36 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 5,146 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 3,330 among students and 728 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 122 more cases over a 24-hour period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 755 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Five schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 850 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 17 (11 child cases and six staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 152 currently have cases and 17 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.