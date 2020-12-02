Candian Armed Forces rescue RCMP officer and prisoner

Send this page to someone via email

A break and enter incident turned into a full-out military rescue after one suspect and his arresting officer got trapped in a 400-foot ravine.

RCMP said officers initially responded to reports of a break and enter in the 1600 block of Fish Lake Road in Bridesville, a small community east of Osoyoos in B.C’s Southern Interior, on Dec. 1.

When police arrived at the location, five suspects were at the scene, with four being detained and the last evading police into Boundary backcountry.

“The break-in suspect entered into (a) river multiple times before ultimately being located and arrested by the determined officer,” said Corpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The arresting officer and his prisoner found themselves nearly 400-feet down (a) ravine, trapped and unable to climb back out.”

To further complicate matters, the suspect quickly became hypothermic and the officer was dealing with being exposed to frigid temperatures.

Nearby officers and residents were able to toss warm clothing and supplies for a fire down to the pair but were unable to get them out.

“After exhausting all options to safely extract the officer and his prisoner, the BC RCMP called for urgent support from the Canadian Armed Forces, who immediately dispatched both a Buffalo fixed wing SAR aircraft and a Cormorant SAR helicopter to the scene to assist with a medevac rescue,” said O’Donaghey.

The suspect was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.

Two men and two women who did not flee the break and enter were released at the scene and are facing potential charges, according to police.

Investigators have since determined the fleeing 47-year-old Bridesville man was wanted on several outstanding warrants for his arrest and he remains in police custody.

