RCMP, CAF rescue girl held hostage in cabin near Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask.

On Friday Saskatchewan RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces rescued a girl who had been held hostage for more than four days in a cabin near the village of Île-à-la-Crosse in northern Saskatchewan.

According to an RCMP statement, officers received a report on Thursday evening that a girl was being held against her will in a cabin 10 km from the village, across Lac- Île-à-la-Crosse.

Police couldn’t reach the cabin because it wasn’t safe to cross the lake and called upon the Canadian Armed Forces and the Saskatchewan Emergency Response Team (ERT) to help.

Two CAF Griffon helicopters, carrying police and the ERT, landed next to the cabin early on Friday morning. The girl, whose name has not been released, was safely taken out of the cabin and later returned to her family. The statement said she suffered minor bruises.

An adult male, whom the Thursday report said was responsible, tried to escape police when rescuers arrived.

According to the statement, the suspect attempted to resist arrest when confronted but police used a taser to subdue and apprehend him.

The statement said guns and drugs were found in the cabin and police are continuing to investigate.

