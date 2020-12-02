2 new deaths in Saskatchewan as coronavirus hospitalizations, active cases reach record highs

Saskatchewan reported two coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total to 53.

One of the deceased, from the Regina zone, was in the 60 to 79 age category, while the other was in their 80s and from the north zone, according to a press release.

Health officials said there were 238 new cases in the daily update on Wednesday, with the overall total for the province growing to 8,982 since the first case was reported in March. They added that the new seven-day average of daily cases is 274. One case previously assigned to the Saskatoon zone was removed from Saskatchewan’s counts.

According to the press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 109, while there are 36 in Regina, 25 in north central, 17 in north west, 16 in far north east, eight in south west, six in far north west, four in central east, three each in far north central, north east and south east as well as one in south central. Residence information is still pending for seven new infections.

Story continues below advertisement

In the province, 132 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 106 are receiving inpatient care and 26 are in intensive care. This is the highest number of hospitalizations to date.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Eighty-four more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 4,959.

There is a new record high of 3,970 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to the press release, 2,473 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 350,391 tests have been carried out in the province.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 3 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

2:06 Protesters call for release of Saskatoon jail inmates amid sweeping COVID-19 outbreak Protesters call for release of Saskatoon jail inmates amid sweeping COVID-19 outbreak

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Advertisement