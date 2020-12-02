Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health minister says province ‘ready to go’ for vaccine delivery

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman on Wednesday said that the province was “ready to go” for vaccine delivery once the federal government provides details for when they can expect distribution, saying that they finally “know where that finish line is” in terms of the “marathon” that is the COVID-19 pandemic. He said more details will be provided in the coming days, but added they expect health-care workers and those in long-term and personal care homes to be the first recipients.