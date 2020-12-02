Helipad opens at new Groves Hospital in Fergus, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An on-site helipad has opened at Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus, Ont.

The hospital said it will allow the most critically ill and severely injured patients fast access to specialized emergency care at other care centres.

“Accessing critical care quickly can make the difference between life and death,” said Stephen Street, hospital president and CEO.

The new hospital opened in August and replaces the old hospital that began treating patients in 1955.

Previously, patients had to be driven across town to Glengarry Crescent before being airlifted.

“The new hospital property allows us the space to have the helipad located directly on-site,” Street said.

“This also eliminates the additional step of having our EMS ground ambulance transporting patients from the hospital to the old helipad site across town.”

In an email, ORNGE Air Ambulance said there have been eight arrivals and eight departures from the old helipad so far this year.

“The new helipad allows for improved air ambulance response time, reducing the time it takes for patients to be transported to the definitive healthcare services they require,” said acting chief pilot, Greg Hulme.

Unlike some hospitals that have the helipad on the roof, this one is at ground level.

Those at the hospital are being urged to stay at least 200 feet away from the helipad when a helicopter arrives or departs to protect from noise and flying debris.