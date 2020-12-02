Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Helipad opens at new Groves Hospital in Fergus, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
An on-site helipad has opened at Groves Hospital in Fergus, Ont.
An on-site helipad has opened at Groves Hospital in Fergus, Ont. Supplied

An on-site helipad has opened at Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus, Ont.

The hospital said it will allow the most critically ill and severely injured patients fast access to specialized emergency care at other care centres.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford on hand to open new hospital in Fergus, Ont.

“Accessing critical care quickly can make the difference between life and death,” said Stephen Street, hospital president and CEO.

“The helipad will improve the health outcomes for critically sick and injured patients.”

Tweet This

The new hospital opened in August and replaces the old hospital that began treating patients in 1955.

Previously, patients had to be driven across town to Glengarry Crescent before being airlifted.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Sending well wishes to Ontario children’s hospitals this holiday season' Sending well wishes to Ontario children’s hospitals this holiday season
Sending well wishes to Ontario children’s hospitals this holiday season

“The new hospital property allows us the space to have the helipad located directly on-site,” Street said.

Trending Stories

“This also eliminates the additional step of having our EMS ground ambulance transporting patients from the hospital to the old helipad site across town.”

In an email, ORNGE Air Ambulance said there have been eight arrivals and eight departures from the old helipad so far this year.

“The new helipad allows for improved air ambulance response time, reducing the time it takes for patients to be transported to the definitive healthcare services they require,” said acting chief pilot, Greg Hulme.

Read more: ‘MacNeil heads, Ross tails’: chair of Guelph school board decided by coin toss

Unlike some hospitals that have the helipad on the roof, this one is at ground level.

Story continues below advertisement

Those at the hospital are being urged to stay at least 200 feet away from the helipad when a helicopter arrives or departs to protect from noise and flying debris.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph Newsfergus ontarioHelipadFergus hospitalGroves Memorial Community Hospitalfergus hospital helipadgroves hospitalgroves hospital fergusgroves hospital helipadhelipad fergus
Flyers
More weekly flyers