‘MacNeil heads, Ross tails’: chair of Guelph school board decided by coin toss

Send this page to someone via email

The decision of who will be chair of Guelph’s public school board for the next year was left up to a coin toss on Monday.

Trustees with the Upper Grand District School Board Martha MacNeil and Robin Ross ended up with the same amount of nominations for the top position.

The rules set out by the board stated that a tiebreak would be decided by a coin.

“We prepared for the eventuality,” said director of education Martha Rogers during Monday’s meeting. “Ms. MacNeil will be heads and Ms. Ross will be tails.”

So with that, a coin was flipped on a desk in the meeting room with MacNeil coming out as the winner, and cementing her re-election after being named chair last year as well.

Story continues below advertisement

2:08 Hockey Calgary apologizes after playoff game coin toss enrages parents Hockey Calgary apologizes after playoff game coin toss enrages parents – Mar 20, 2017

She will continue her time as board chair until Nov. 30, 2021.

MacNeil was first elected as a trustee in 2014 and has previously served as chair of the business operations committee and policy management committee.

In her inaugural address, she laid out several priorities including navigating through the pandemic, developing a budget and search for a new director of education with Rogers set to retire.

“These items will require hard work and dedication on our part as well as strong support from us for our staff,” said MacNeil

Trustee Barbara Lustgarten-Evoy, who represents the Township of Centre Wellington, was acclaimed to serve as vice-chair.

Story continues below advertisement

At the Inaugural Meeting of the UGDSB, held last night, Trustee Martha MacNeil was re-elected as Chair of the Upper Grand District School Board https://t.co/56bVeizRm9 — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) December 2, 2020