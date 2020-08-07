Premier Doug Ford on hand to open new hospital in Fergus, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Doug Ford was on hand on Friday for the grand opening of a new hospital in Fergus, Ont.

Ford, flanked by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Wellington-Halton Hills MPP Ted Arnott, said the new hospital is an important part of a stronger health-care system.

“We need to make these investments now so that our heroic front-line workers have the tools and resources they need to fight COVID-19 and provide the care patients deserve for generations to come,” Ford said.

The new Groves Memorial Community Hospital, which was first announced in 2011 during the Dalton McGuinty administration, will replace Fergus’ old facility that opened in 1955.

The 152,000 square-foot facility will officially open to residents on Sunday and comes equipped with 42 inpatient beds, including 37 in private single-patient rooms and free parking.

There is more space compared to the old site, a surgical suite and a full range of clinical support services. The hospital also has modernized infection control measures including isolation units.

There is also a helipad to quickly transfer patients by air ambulance.

President and CEO of the hospital Stephen Street said the new hospital is a culmination of decades worth of planning, fundraising and hard work.

“We are grateful to everyone who had a role to play,” he said.