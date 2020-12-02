Menu

Crime

Edmonton police charge man in relation to illegal kits that convert firearms to fully automatic

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 2:25 pm
File shot of a firearm.
File shot of a firearm. Global News Archives

The Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday that it has charged a 41-year-old man in relation to firearm conversion kits, illegal devices that are capable of turning firearms into fully automatic firearms.

The police service’s Firearms Investigation Unit led the investigation which began after they received information about the possible importing of prohibited devices in fall 2019.

In a news release, police said officers searched an Edmonton residence and business and seized a total of 14 firearms along with numerous gun magazines that were over capacity.

The seized weapons were also examined by the RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, which found some of the guns may have been modified to be fully automatic.

Read more: Minister Madu slams federal firearms ban, seeks Albertans’ input on provincial gun policies

Loren Habke, 41, faces five weapons-related charges including possession of a prohibited device.

The Edmonton police also worked with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives through the investigation.

Click to play video 'Semi-automatic weapons designed for military use are banned: Blair' Semi-automatic weapons designed for military use are banned: Blair
Semi-automatic weapons designed for military use are banned: Blair – May 3, 2020
