2 arrested after man ‘seriously injured’ in Moncton

Two people have been taken into police custody after a man was left seriously injured in Moncton, N.B., on Wednesday.

Sgt. Mathieu Roy of the Codiac detachment of the RCMP told Global News that police were called to a Petro Canada on Mountain Road at approximately 7:45 a.m., regarding a man who was seriously injured.

The incident prompted a heavy police presence, with multiple units including paramedics responding to the scene.

Roy said that the force could not comment on what caused the injury this time but that it’s believed the victim “made his way to the Petro Can,” where employees are believed to have called 9-1-1.

The man was taken to the hospital and is still being treated for his injuries although they are not considered to be life-threatening.

Details from the phone call led police to a nearby home on Oakland Avenue, where two people were eventually arrested.

A 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested and remain in custody. No charges have been laid but Roy said the investigation is in its early stages.

While there is no danger to the public, the police presence in the area of Oakland Avenue could last until tomorrow.