Chevrolet Silverado the most commonly stolen vehicle in Atlantic Canada

A new report by the Insurance Bureau of Canada says the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was the most commonly stolen vehicle in Atlantic Canada in 2020.

Fourteen 2017 Silverados and eight 2018 Silverados were stolen this year.

“Typically, vehicles like these are targets for export to foreign countries,” the Bureau said in a release.

Other vehicles on the top 10 list include Ford and Dodge pickup trucks, as well as the 2015 Honda Civic and 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

According to a new report by the Insurance Bureau of Canada, these are the top 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in Atlantic Canada. Insurance Bureau of Canada

Countrywide, SUVs were the most stolen vehicles in 2020, with eight out of the top 10 being SUVs. The bureau says the 2018 Honda CR-V took the lead as 350 of those vehicles were stolen this year.

In Ontario, Lexus and Honda vehicles dominate the list in general.

The Insurance Bureau says these are commonly stolen for export by organized crime groups, and some have even been identified in street racing rings.

In fact, the report found a growing trend towards illegal street racing during the coronavirus pandemic in Canada.

IBC also found a rise in electronic thefts across the country, where vehicles are being stolen right from an owner’s driveway.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says these are the top 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in Canada in 2020. Insurance Bureau of Canada

In Alberta, the Insurance Bureau says Ford F-series and Dodge Ram trucks were the most popular vehicles to steal.

“These trucks are attractive to thieves, and oil and gas companies have used them almost exclusively, which has brought a disproportionately high amount of them to the province.”

IBC says it is also seeing cases where stolen vehicles are being given false vehicle identification numbers and sold to unsuspecting consumers.

