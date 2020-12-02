Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

TransLink investigates ‘suspicious network activity’ affecting online payment options

By Jon Azpiri & Jordan Armstrong Global News
TransLink says it is investigating what it calls "suspicious network activity" impacting the network's IT system.
TransLink says it is investigating what it calls "suspicious network activity" impacting the network's IT system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A number of TransLink‘s online services were not working Wednesday morning as the company investigated what it called “suspicious network activity” impacting its IT systems.

While officials were not calling it a hack, a source told Global News the entire database was breached Monday night.

Click to play video 'TransLink to install copper on high-touch surfaces as part of pilot project' TransLink to install copper on high-touch surfaces as part of pilot project
TransLink to install copper on high-touch surfaces as part of pilot project – Nov 10, 2020

TransLink shut down a number of online services as a precaution.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Customers couldn’t use credit or debit cards at Compass Card vending machines or tap them at fare gates.

Read more: TransLink riders must now wear masks at indoor or sheltered stops

They could still use cash at ticket-vending machines, and staff were on hand to help.

TransLink also warned that stored value could take longer than usual to load onto a Compass Card.

The trip planner tool was also disabled.

Sources inside TransLink told Global News that phones are down, the radio system on buses has been down for more than 24 hours, drivers can’t access an online portal for employees, and some tasks are being done manually.

Buses and trains were running on schedule.

TransLink says it will provide an update on Wednesday afternoon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransLinkCompass CardTransLink Compass CardCompass Card digital paymentCompass Card payments
Flyers
More weekly flyers