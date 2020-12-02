TransLink investigates ‘suspicious network activity’ affecting online payment options

Send this page to someone via email

A number of TransLink‘s online services were not working Wednesday morning as the company investigated what it called “suspicious network activity” impacting its IT systems.

While officials were not calling it a hack, a source told Global News the entire database was breached Monday night.

1:39 TransLink to install copper on high-touch surfaces as part of pilot project TransLink to install copper on high-touch surfaces as part of pilot project – Nov 10, 2020

TransLink shut down a number of online services as a precaution.

Customers couldn’t use credit or debit cards at Compass Card vending machines or tap them at fare gates.

They could still use cash at ticket-vending machines, and staff were on hand to help.

TransLink also warned that stored value could take longer than usual to load onto a Compass Card.

The trip planner tool was also disabled.

Sources inside TransLink told Global News that phones are down, the radio system on buses has been down for more than 24 hours, drivers can’t access an online portal for employees, and some tasks are being done manually.

Buses and trains were running on schedule.

TransLink says it will provide an update on Wednesday afternoon.