Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Nunavut lifts 2-week coronavirus lockdown in all communities except Arviat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2020 7:21 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: 11 new COVID-19 cases in Nunavut, one week into lockdown' Coronavirus: 11 new COVID-19 cases in Nunavut, one week into lockdown
WATCH: Nunavut reports several new cases one-week into lockdown

Nunavut’s two-week lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to end today as the territory continues to see a drop in new cases.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer, said earlier this week that schools, businesses and workplaces could reopen.

Read more: Ottawa providing nearly $20M to help Nunavut combat growing coronavirus outbreak

Restrictions are to lift in all communities except Arviat, which has 76 active cases and will remain shut down for at least two more weeks.

Patterson says that’s because his team hasn’t determined if community transmission there is ongoing.

The Canadian Red Cross is on the ground in Arviat to help people self-isolate and to contact trace.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Feds provide additional support to Indigenous communities amid outbreaks' Coronavirus: Feds provide additional support to Indigenous communities amid outbreaks
Coronavirus: Feds provide additional support to Indigenous communities amid outbreaks

Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove, in the same region as Arviat along the west cost of Hudson Bay, still have active COVID-19 cases, but no evidence of community transmission.

Nunavut had 93 active infections and 89 recovered cases on Tuesday for a total of 182.

The territory had not had any cases at all until early November.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadaCOVIDNunavutcovid canadanunavut coronavirusnunavut lockdownNunavut coronavirus casesnunavut casesnunavut coronavirus lockdownnunavut covid casesnunavut lockdown endsnunavut two week lockdown
Flyers
More weekly flyers