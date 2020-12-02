Laval buys 27,700 square meters of land to create urban park

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Laval acquired 27,715 square metres of land, including 320 metres along Rivière des Prairies, in order to develop an urban park, it announced Tuesday.

The green space was acquired at a cost of $6.84 million.

As part of the sale, Laval also acquires a heritage building located at 520 Boulevard des Prairies, currently home to the Armand-Frappier Museum.

The acquisition is in line with the city’s plan to consolidate the development of its parks, urban paths, and waterfront.

Laval had been looking to acquire the land for many years. In addition to parkland, the site will accommodate an Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) for seniors’ care.

The total purchase price comes to $15.34 million, which includes the future parkland and the site for the CISSS.

This is the fourth recent waterfront acquisition by the city for green space or conservation purposes.

It follows the purchase of the Commodore Marina in Pont-Viau, the wooded land adjacent to the Baigneurs shore in Sainte-Rose, and two large islands of the Saint-François archipelago. — With files from Global News’ Travis Todd