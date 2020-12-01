Person critically injured after reported assault in downtown Edmonton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A person was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition on Tuesday night after he was found when police were responding to reports of an assault in downtown Edmonton.

Officers were called to 97 Street and Jasper Avenue at about 8:15 p.m., police said in a news release.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male with significant injuries,” police said.

“The male was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics, where he remains.”

Police did not say how old the male is or if he is an adult.

As of 9:30 p.m., police said officers were still canvassing the scene and did not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone who saw anything related to the investigation or who has information that could help police is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Edmonton police officers were called to 97 Street and Jasper Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night after someone reported an assault in the area. Les Knight/ Global News