Coronavirus: 83 new cases announced for Interior Health region

Provincial health officials announced 83 new coronavirus cases for the Interior Health region on Tuesday.
Along with the 83 overnight cases, health officials also said there are 535 active cases within the region, 18 of which are in hospital, including four in critical care.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 within Interior Health remained at three.
Read more: ‘Like nothing I have felt before’: B.C. COVID-19 survivor blasts virus deniers in online post
With Tuesday’s numbers, the total number of cases within the region since the virus began rose to 1,833.
In related news, data from the BC Centre of Disease Control shows that the number of cases in the Okanagan more than quadrupled from 90 in late October to 420 in late November.
To put those 420 cases in perspective within the Interior Health region, none of the Okanagan’s regional neighbours had stats anywhere near the wine-growing region.
The data from Nov. 13-26 says the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region had 68 cases, while Kootenay-Boundary had 13, along with 39 in the East Kootenay.
So, the Okanagan — as expected by its larger population base — had by far the most cases in the Interior Health region.
But when compared to the Lower Mainland during that same Nov. 13-26 timespan, the Okanagan’s numbers were modest.
- Fraser East: 836
- Fraser North: 1,238
- Fraser South: 4,781
- Vancouver: 1,326
- North Shore-Coast-Garibaldi: 411
- Richmond: 247
Total number of cases since Jan. 1:
- Okanagan: 1,101
- Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 301
- Kootenay Boundary: 70
- East Kootenay: 92
- Fraser East: 2,644
- Fraser North: 4,351
- Fraser South: 12,687
- Vancouver: 5,591
- North Shore-Coast-Garibaldi: 1,578
- Richmond: 854
- Northern Interior: 346
- Northeast: 262
- Northwest: 157
- South Vancouver Island: 183
- Central Vancouver Island: 256
- North Vancouver Island: 134
To view the BC Centre of Disease Control data, click here.View link »
