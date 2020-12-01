Coronavirus: 83 new cases announced for Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officials announced 83 new coronavirus cases for the Interior Health region on Tuesday.

Along with the 83 overnight cases, health officials also said there are 535 active cases within the region, 18 of which are in hospital, including four in critical care.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 within Interior Health remained at three.

With Tuesday’s numbers, the total number of cases within the region since the virus began rose to 1,833.

In related news, data from the BC Centre of Disease Control shows that the number of cases in the Okanagan more than quadrupled from 90 in late October to 420 in late November.

Story continues below advertisement

To put those 420 cases in perspective within the Interior Health region, none of the Okanagan’s regional neighbours had stats anywhere near the wine-growing region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The data from Nov. 13-26 says the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region had 68 cases, while Kootenay-Boundary had 13, along with 39 in the East Kootenay.

So, the Okanagan — as expected by its larger population base — had by far the most cases in the Interior Health region.

2:08 Coronavirus: Which COVID-19 treatments are available in Canada? Coronavirus: Which COVID-19 treatments are available in Canada?

But when compared to the Lower Mainland during that same Nov. 13-26 timespan, the Okanagan’s numbers were modest.

Fraser East: 836

Fraser North: 1,238

Fraser South: 4,781

Vancouver: 1,326

North Shore-Coast-Garibaldi: 411

Richmond: 247

2:01 Coronavirus: The challenges in distributing vaccines Coronavirus: The challenges in distributing vaccines

Total number of cases since Jan. 1:

Story continues below advertisement

Okanagan: 1,101

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 301

Kootenay Boundary: 70

East Kootenay: 92

Fraser East: 2,644

Fraser North: 4,351

Fraser South: 12,687

Vancouver: 5,591

North Shore-Coast-Garibaldi: 1,578

Richmond: 854

Northern Interior: 346

Northeast: 262

Northwest: 157

South Vancouver Island: 183

Central Vancouver Island: 256

North Vancouver Island: 134

To view the BC Centre of Disease Control data, click here.