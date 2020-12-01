Alberta RCMP’s new Instagram account ‘to show positive stories’ about police force

A new Instagram account showcasing the positive interactions and experiences of Alberta Mounties is meant to “connect with Albertans in a new capacity.”

The account, which launched last week, will “showcase the great relationships we are privileged to be a part of, both on- and off-duty,” the RCMP said in a news release.

“Alberta is where we live, work and raise our families, and we are excited to highlight many of the great things we are a part of and see here in the province.”

Read more: Alberta hires PwC Canada to look at transitioning from RCMP to provincial police force

As of Tuesday, the account had four posts, including a video that showcases the RCMP’s presence in Alberta over the years, since 1874. Officers are seen responding to emergencies, interacting with the community, and participating in events like the Calgary Stampede. It also features historic photos of Mounties on horseback.

Story continues below advertisement

Another of the posts highlights an officer, showing her in uniform and street clothes, and features a caption telling followers a bit about her life.

“I’m happy to be able to share with Albertans what our employees are involved with, the passion they have to serve communities, and to learn about how all levels of the Alberta RCMP are working together with citizens to make their communities resilient, safe and secure,” Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said.

Read more: Deputy commissioner refuses comment on Chief Adam arrest but admits systemic racism in Alberta RCMP

The RCMP said the Instagram account will have a number of campaigns, including #WhereWeWork and #CommunityMembers. The account won’t be a place where safety messaging is posted.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Alberta RCMP looks forward to connecting with all Albertans and hearing their thoughts and suggestions for Alberta’s policing needs,” the RCMP said.