Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Cases reported at Adam Scott Collegiate in Peterborough, schools in Campbellford, Brighton

By Greg Davis Global News
A COVID-19 case has been reported at Adam Scott Collegiate in Peterborough on Tuesday.
A COVID-19 case has been reported at Adam Scott Collegiate in Peterborough on Tuesday. Global News Peterborough

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported at Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Peterborough, school board officials report on Tuesday.

According to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board’s update, there is one confirmed case at the high school, which remains open.

It’s the first case since there was an outbreak was declared in early October after four students tested positive for the coronavirus — three linked to travel outside the city. The school remained open, although up to 40 individuals (staff and students) were asked to quarantine out of precaution.

Read more: COVID-19 — Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board to close schools on ‘snow days’

The school board is currently dealing with single active cases at Courtice Secondary School, East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton and Hillcrest Public School in Campbellford. All the schools remain open after the cases were reported late last week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Brighton and Campbellford cases — in Northumberland County — are under the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In its update on Tuesday at 4:50 p.m., Peterborough Public Health reported four new cases (which includes the Adam Scott case) and three resolved cases. The outbreak declared Oct. 31 at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough remains in effect. Three residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

There are currently 22 active cases for the health unit, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Since the pandemic began, there have been five deaths related to COVID-19, the health unit reports.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: What COVID-19 treatments are available in Canada?' Coronavirus: What COVID-19 treatments are available in Canada?

 

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus CasesPeterborough Public Healthcovid-19 casesPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVIDAdam Scott Collegiate
Flyers
More weekly flyers