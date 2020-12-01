COVID-19: Cases reported at Adam Scott Collegiate in Peterborough, schools in Campbellford, Brighton

Send this page to someone via email

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported at Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Peterborough, school board officials report on Tuesday.

According to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board’s update, there is one confirmed case at the high school, which remains open.

It’s the first case since there was an outbreak was declared in early October after four students tested positive for the coronavirus — three linked to travel outside the city. The school remained open, although up to 40 individuals (staff and students) were asked to quarantine out of precaution.

The school board is currently dealing with single active cases at Courtice Secondary School, East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton and Hillcrest Public School in Campbellford. All the schools remain open after the cases were reported late last week.

The Brighton and Campbellford cases — in Northumberland County — are under the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

In its update on Tuesday at 4:50 p.m., Peterborough Public Health reported four new cases (which includes the Adam Scott case) and three resolved cases. The outbreak declared Oct. 31 at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough remains in effect. Three residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

There are currently 22 active cases for the health unit, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Since the pandemic began, there have been five deaths related to COVID-19, the health unit reports.

