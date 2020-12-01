Menu

Note threatening ‘retribution’ over public health order reports found in Vernon, B.C.

By Megan Turcato Global News
Daniel Doucette holds a threatening note his wife found on a Vernon power pole.
Daniel Doucette holds a threatening note his wife found on a Vernon power pole. Megan Turcato / Global News

A Vernon, B.C., man said he was sad to see a threatening note that his wife found on Monday afternoon stapled to a neighbourhood power pole.

Daniel Doucette said she found the paper, titled, “Notice to all informers,” while walking on 20th Street.

The note goes on to threaten “retribution” against people who report their neighbours for not following public health orders.

While Doucette is not sure how seriously the threat should be taken, he’d like to see people realize the public health rules are for the greater good.

Read more: ‘Learn from our story’: How a B.C. birthday became a COVID-19 superspreader event

“A lot of people getting tired. Some of the edges are starting to fray a little bit, but it’s important to understand that…when you are breaking social distancing guidelines, it is not just you and your friends that are being impacted by that, it’s everyone. This is a pandemic,” Doucette said.

“Just like Bonny Henry says, ‘Be kind,’ and I think we can ride this out. Looks like a vaccine is on the horizon. We just got to hold it together just a little while longer.”

Vernon resident Daniel Doucette said his wife found this threatening note on a power pole Monday afternoon.
Vernon resident Daniel Doucette said his wife found this threatening note on a power pole Monday afternoon. Megan Turcato / Global News

B.C. is currently under province-wide restrictions that ban people from having guests over to their homes to socialize, with few exceptions, and prohibit most other gatherings.

The rules are aimed a containing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the province.

Read more: Vernon homeowner fined $230 for Halloween party that broke COVID-19 rules

RCMP in Vernon have issued tickets to people breaking COVID-19 rules.

On Nov. 19, the same day the enhanced provincial restrictions baring having guests over were announced, police said officers issued two tickets to people at a large house party at a Vernon home.

On Halloween, a Vernon homeowner was also ticketed for having too many guests over, at that time up to six guests were allowed.

Global News reached out to RCMP for comment on the threatening note.

