Protesters call for release of Saskatoon jail inmates amid sweeping COVID-19 outbreak

A few protesters gathered Tuesday in the fresh air outside of the Saskatoon Correctional Centre as their loved ones sat inside, in a hotbed of COVID-19.

They’re calling for the release of remanded inmates, who have no way to escape the coronavirus after an outbreak infected nearly a quarter of the jail’s population. Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said it won’t release anyone early.

Chantelle Reimer’s husband-to-be, Tyler Magnus, lives in an overflow unit, where 16 of 20 men have tested positive for the virus. Magnus received a negative test result on Monday but has several symptoms of the disease.

“There’s so many people that are sitting on remand, (and) they’re innocent until proven guilty, but (corrections) doesn’t see it that way,” Reimer told reporters Tuesday morning.

Magnus’s 10-year-old stepson, Drake, said he worries inmates aren’t getting proper medical care.

“Most of the time when he doesn’t call… I get worried,” he said.

“I love him very much. I miss him a lot.” Tweet This

Magnus, 27, said he’s anxious to get home to his pregnant fiancée and their three boys.

“They don’t know what’s going to happen,” he told Global News over the phone on Monday.

“They want me home. They’re worried about me.”

‘Significant risk of grave illness’

Saskatchewan’s corrections ministry has faced steep criticism for its perceived planning — or lack thereof — for an outbreak.

A group of lawyers sent a letter Tuesday to Corrections Minister Christine Tell, calling for the release of people who are elderly, immunocompromised, non-violent and at low risk of re-offending.

“No court intends to hold a defendant in a setting where they are at significant risk of grave illness or death,” the letter says. “No sentence is crafted to permit such a danger.”

Health officials have advised the ministry not to move people between units, which could intermingle sick and healthy people.

“Even if an individual is not currently symptomatic, they could still potentially be a carrier of the virus due to their close contact with a positive case,” Ministry of Corrections spokesperson Noel Busse said in a statement Monday.

As of Monday evening, 26 jail employees and 116 of 476 inmates are sick, according to the Saskatchewan Government Employees’ Union.

‘They don’t give a sh-t’

Jennifer Lounsbury’s 31-year-old son, Alex, has been remanded for a couple of months, awaiting sentencing for auto theft.

Lounsbury said she plans to sit outside of the jail until the province takes extensive steps to stop the spread.

“They knew this was going to happen and they still just let it go because they don’t care,” she said.

“You’re pretty much sentencing them to death because you’re not doing a thing about it.”

Lounsbury and her son are scared.

“My worst fear is happening,” she said. “Honestly, they don’t give a sh-t.”

Global News is awaiting a response from the corrections ministry regarding the protester’s concerns.