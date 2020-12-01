Menu

Crime

Charges laid after secret drug lab found east of Calgary: RCMP

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'RCMP investigating rural property east of Calgary' RCMP investigating rural property east of Calgary
Neighbours say officers have been on scene at a rural property east of Calgary since Monday night but RCMP are being tight-lipped as to the reason for the investigation. Michael King reports.

RCMP have laid charges against two men after the discovery of a clandestine drug lab on a rural property east of Calgary last month.

Police launched the investigation after a community peace officer spotted a plume of thick black smoke coming from the area of Delacour on Nov. 23.

Airdrie RCMP were called to investigate and said in a news release that once entering the property, a drug investigation was immediately launched.

An RCMP investigation east of Delacour, Alta., can be seen on Nov. 25, 2020.
An RCMP investigation east of Delacour, Alta., can be seen on Nov. 25, 2020. Global News

Multiple police agencies were called in to assist with the investigation – which kept officers at the property for three days.

Read more: Rural area east of Calgary taped off amid ongoing RCMP investigation

During the course of the investigation, RCMP cordoned off the area but said there was no risk to the public.

Tents could be seen set up in the containment area and emergency personnel were wearing HAZMAT suits or using oxygen tanks.

An RCMP investigation east of Delacour, Alta., can be seen on Nov. 25, 2020.
An RCMP investigation east of Delacour, Alta., can be seen on Nov. 25, 2020. Global News / Kevin Billo

RCMP said it’s suspected an illegal synthetic drug was being produced.

“A variety of technical chemistry equipment, as well as chemicals, solvents and yet-to-be-identified unknown substances, were located,” RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

“Samples were obtained and will be sent for analysis to the Health Canada Drug Analysis Section lab so as to identify the unknown substances.”

An RCMP investigation east of Delacour, Alta., can be seen on Nov. 25, 2020.
An RCMP investigation east of Delacour, Alta., can be seen on Nov. 25, 2020. Global News / Kevin Billo

RCMP arrested 33-year-old Edward Gary Felix of Delacour and 21-year-old Iqubal Singh Sidhu of Abbotsford, B.C. at the scene.

Both men are facing multiple charges including production of a controlled substance.

Felix is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3 while Sidhu is set to appear on Dec. 17.

The hamlet of Delacour is located roughly 10 kilometres east of Calgary.

An RCMP investigation east of Delacour, Alta., can be seen on Nov. 25, 2020.
An RCMP investigation east of Delacour, Alta., can be seen on Nov. 25, 2020. Global News
