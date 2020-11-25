Rural area east of Calgary taped off amid ongoing RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Though the circumstances surrounding an ongoing RCMP investigation east of Calgary are unknown, officials confirmed to Global News Tuesday morning that investigators have been on scene for over 24 hours.

Firetrucks, ambulances and multiple RCMP cruisers could be seen in the area of Highway 564 and Range Road 274, east of Delacour, Alta.

RCMP say while they have cordoned off a section of land in the area there is no risk to the public.

Tents can be seen set up in the containment area and emergency personnel are wearing HAZMAT suits or using oxygen tanks.

Although the reason for the investigation isn’t known, RCMP confirmed it was not linked to a homicide.

Rocky View County Fire Services is on scene assisting with the investigation.

The hamlet of Delacour is located roughly 10 kilometres east of Calgary.

