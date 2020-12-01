Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia is expected to provide a provincial update on coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will be joined by Premier Stephen McNeil at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on the Global News website.

Nova Scotia reported 16 new cases of COVD-19 on Monday and said 138 active cases of the virus remain in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A majority of the active cases are located in the central zone which includes the Halifax area.

Pop-up rapid testing continues in the HRM, with Tuesday’s site being located at the Community YMCA on Gottingen Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Another pop-up site was launched in Wolfville on Monday after COVID-19 was detected in the town’s wastewater. That site is running again Tuesday.

1:49 COVID-19 rapid testing held in Wolfville after wastewater research COVID-19 rapid testing held in Wolfville after wastewater research

In an e-mail sent to Global news, Nova Scotia Public Health said that as of Monday, seven health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province.

A spokesperson for N.S. Public Health, Brendan Elliott, said they’ll be providing weekly numbers on staff members positive for COVID-19.

More to come