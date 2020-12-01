Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.


Health

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 12:33 pm
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 1' Global News Morning Halifax: December 1
WATCH: The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia is expected to provide a provincial update on coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will be joined by Premier Stephen McNeil at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on the Global News website.

Read more: Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported at 2 new locations in Halifax

Nova Scotia reported 16 new cases of COVD-19 on Monday and said 138 active cases of the virus remain in the province.

A majority of the active cases are located in the central zone which includes the Halifax area.

Pop-up rapid testing continues in the HRM, with Tuesday’s site being located at the Community YMCA on Gottingen Street.

Another pop-up site was launched in Wolfville on Monday after COVID-19 was detected in the town’s wastewater. That site is running again Tuesday.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 rapid testing held in Wolfville after wastewater research' COVID-19 rapid testing held in Wolfville after wastewater research
COVID-19 rapid testing held in Wolfville after wastewater research

In an e-mail sent to Global news, Nova Scotia Public Health said that as of Monday, seven health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province.

A spokesperson for N.S. Public Health, Brendan Elliott, said they’ll be providing weekly numbers on staff members positive for COVID-19.

More to come

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPublic healthStephen McNeilCOVID-19 updateNSHARobert Strang
