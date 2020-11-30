Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s medical officer of health says a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, which led to three consecutive days of highs last week, may be steering the city in the direction of a lockdown.

On Tuesday, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said the weekly case rate for the city is sitting at 74.8 out of 100,000 people and 58 per day over the last seven days.

“I am very concerned about our front-line health care workers, be they the workers who are working in long-term care, the ones that are working in hospital, and as well their own public health staff,” Richardson said.

“The challenges that they face not only right now in keeping up with the issues that are before them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Richardson pleaded with those “on the fence” with public health measures to stop socializing and stay home as much as possible.

“I am concerned that if the numbers continue to increase, as they have been, that we will without a doubt be moving into the grey or lockdown part of the provincial framework,” said Richardson.

The city reported 47 new positive tests on Monday which puts active cases up to 511 as of Nov. 30.

Public health also reported two more deaths, an 80-year-old woman from the Grace Villa retirement home and a man in his early 60s who died in the community.

The city now has had 86 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Hamilton added another outbreak on Monday at the Hatts Off – Girls Country Home involving a single staff case.

There are 19 active outbreaks in the city involving a total of 318 people as of Nov. 30 at:

Six long-term care homes — Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, and St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower).

Three retirement homes — First Place Hamilton, Grace Villa, and The Village at Wentworth Heights

Five workplaces — Golden Auto Service, Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd., Red Hill Orthodontics, and Universal Precision Technology

One school — Rehoboth Christian School — Copetown.

There are also outbreaks at four other locations including Hamilton Police Services-Records Department, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and St. Joseph’s Healthcare-CTU Charlton.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Brock University announces delay in start of winter term

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove involves 86 total cases since the outbreak began, including 56 residents, 28 staff members and two other people connected to the home.

Hamilton Continuing Care’s outbreak, now being managed by St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, is at 46 cases tied to 28 residents, 17 staff and one other person.

Baywoods Place and Grace Villa have reported more than 40 cases each since their outbreaks began.

The city has 3,158 total cases since the pandemic began. Nineteen people with COVID-19 are now in hospital requiring specialized care.

Health officials say there have been 542 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Halton Region reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths at LTC

Halton region reported 47 new COVID cases on Monday. The region now has 752 active cases as of Nov. 30, with Milton accounting for 326 and Burlington accounting for 124 cases.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is at 50.9 per day.

The latest death revealed on Monday was from the Allendale LTC outbreak in Milton. The facility’s outbreak involves 34 residents, 4 staff members and four deaths.

The region now has 65 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Halton has 21 outbreaks which include 217 people at six long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Wellington Park Care in Burlington and Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), two retirement homes (Amica Georgetown as well as Sunrise in Burlington), and one hospital (acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The region has one active outbreak at a school which involves four cases at Alfajrul Bassem Academy, a private Islamic elementary.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton has 3,677 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Niagara Region reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Niagara public health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and the region’s 84th death on Monday.

There are 202 active cases and 10 people being treated in hospital for the coronavirus.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is at 17.4 per day.

Niagara has 18 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community. The latest was reported Sunday at the Maple Park Lodge LTC in Fort Erie.

Read more: 3 charged after Hugs Over Masks protest at Hamilton city hall

There are eight institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls, and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and six long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor and Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls, Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

Story continues below advertisement

The region 2,142 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported four new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The region has had 658 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region has just one institutional outbreak as of Sunday at Dover Cliffs LTC in Port Dover with a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. No residents have tested positive.

There are 48 active cases as of Nov. 30.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is 2.71 per day.

Both counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk moved to the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Brant County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The region now has 505 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 72 active cases as of Nov. 30 with five people receiving hospital care.

Brant County also has 36 cases tied to four institutional outbreaks at a retirement home (Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant), a long-term care centre (Brierwood Gardens in Brantford), the surgical inpatient unit at Brantford General and Community Living Brant in Brantford.

The outbreak at Brucefield Manor involves 25 people, with five staff members and 20 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.