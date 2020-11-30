554 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region has jumped up to 554 active COVID-19 cases, according to Waterloo Public Health.

That number stood at 363 a week ago.

Of the active cases, 27 people are currently in hospitals with eight of those being in intensive care.

Waterloo Public Health reported 73 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 3,586.

In addition, another 40 people were cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 2,906.

There were no new deaths reported on Monday, leaving the COVID-19-related death toll at 125.

Story continues below advertisement

There were three new COVID-19 outbreaks reported Monday, pushing the total number of active outbreaks to 22.

One of the outbreaks was at the Brightpath Daycare in Cambridge where a staff member tested positive while another was at William G Davis School in Cambridge where two students from one cohort tested positive.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The third outbreak was at Sunnyside Retirement Home in Kitchener where a staff member from the Laurel Creek Unit tested positive.

4:01 Cruise ship crooner goes virtual for at-home dinners Cruise ship crooner goes virtual for at-home dinners

Ontario reported 1,746 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 116,492.

Monday’s case count is a slight increase from Sunday which saw 1,708 new infections and marks the third-largest increase in cases to date. On Saturday, 1,822 cases were recorded and 1,855 on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,656 as eight more deaths were reported.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues