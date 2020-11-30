B.C. health officials set to report three days of COVID-19 numbers on Monday

B.C. health officials are set to release three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.
The press briefing at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.
During its last update on Friday, B.C. reported a record 911 new COVID-19 cases. There were 11 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 395.
Just over 300 people were in hospital with COVID-19, the province said Friday, with 69 in intensive care.
Over the weekend, a North Langley church was handed a $2300 fine for violating COVID-19 restrictions.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
A service was held at Riverside Calvary Chapel on Sunday in spite of the public health order banning group services at religious centres, police said.
The congregation was first given a warning and the opportunity to disperse, but proceeded to gather anyway, police said.
— With files from Simon Little and John CopseyView link »
Comments