Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials set to report three days of COVID-19 numbers on Monday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. health officials are set to release three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

The press briefing at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

During its last update on Friday, B.C. reported a record 911 new COVID-19 cases. There were 11 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 395.

Click to play video 'Does religious freedom trump public health?' Does religious freedom trump public health?
Does religious freedom trump public health?

Just over 300 people were in hospital with COVID-19, the province said Friday, with 69 in intensive care.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Langley, B.C., church fined for violating COVID-19 restrictions

Over the weekend, a North Langley church was handed a $2300 fine for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A service was held at Riverside Calvary Chapel on Sunday in spite of the public health order banning group services at religious centres, police said.

Click to play video 'Surrey, B.C. teacher shares ICU battle with COVID-19' Surrey, B.C. teacher shares ICU battle with COVID-19
Surrey, B.C. teacher shares ICU battle with COVID-19

The congregation was first given a warning and the opportunity to disperse, but proceeded to gather anyway, police said.

— With files from Simon Little and John Copsey

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusBC COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers