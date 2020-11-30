B.C. health officials set to report three days of COVID-19 numbers on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C. health officials are set to release three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

The press briefing at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

During its last update on Friday, B.C. reported a record 911 new COVID-19 cases. There were 11 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 395.

4:03 Does religious freedom trump public health? Does religious freedom trump public health?

Just over 300 people were in hospital with COVID-19, the province said Friday, with 69 in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, a North Langley church was handed a $2300 fine for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A service was held at Riverside Calvary Chapel on Sunday in spite of the public health order banning group services at religious centres, police said.

10:38 Surrey, B.C. teacher shares ICU battle with COVID-19 Surrey, B.C. teacher shares ICU battle with COVID-19

The congregation was first given a warning and the opportunity to disperse, but proceeded to gather anyway, police said.

— With files from Simon Little and John Copsey