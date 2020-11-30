Langley church fined for violating COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

A Langley church has been given a fine of $2,300 for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

A sign posted outside Riverside Calvary Chapel outlines its mask wearing policy for worshippers. Global News

Langley RCMP say a service was held at Riverside Calvary Chapel on 201st Street and 96th Avenue in North Langley Sunday morning, in spite of the public health order banning group services at religious centres.

RCMP Corporal Holly Largy says the ticket was handed out at around 9 a.m.

A sign posted outside Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley pegs the maximum number of worshippers allowed inside at 50 people, despite restrictions in place banning group services at religious centres. Global News

Largy says the congregation was first given a warning and the opportunity to disperse, but proceeded to gather anyway.

Meanwhile, Global News was made aware of two other churches in the Chilliwack area — the Free Grace Baptist Church, and Free Reformed Church — that were also open for service.

RCMP are said to have been called to both churches, but it’s unclear what consequences if any may have been incurred as a result of services being held against provincial health orders.

