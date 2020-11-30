Nova Scotia reports 16 new coronavirus cases, pop-up rapid testing set up in Wolfville

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 16 new cases of COVD-19 on Monday and said 138 active cases of the virus remain in the province.

According to the government, 15 of the new cases are in the Central Zone. The other is a school-based case and was reported on Sunday.

The school-based case is connected to the Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning, Kings County, in the Western Zone.

“We continue to see strong interest in the asymptomatic pop-up rapid testing locations, which shows Nova Scotians, including young Nova Scotians, are taking this virus seriously,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release.

“I want to thank all who have come out for a test, as well as the volunteers and health staff at the sites. We are also seeing impressive test numbers at the labs, a reflection of the hard work of staff there. These are important pieces of our collective effort to contain the virus.”

The province said the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,054 Nova Scotia tests the day before.

There were 628 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Dartmouth on Sunday and six positive results, health officials reported.

“The individuals were directed to self-isolate and have been referred for a standard test,” public health said.

Health-care workers testing positive

In an e-mail sent to Global news, Nova Scotia Public Health said that as of Monday they have seven health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province.

A spokesperson for N.S. Public Health, Brendan Elliott, said they’ll be providing weekly numbers on staff members positive for COVID-19.

According to Elliott, one case is resolved, leaving six active cases.

“We have 29 health-care workers placed in isolation as a result of moderate to high-risk staff-to-staff contact in the workplace,” he said.

According to health officials, there’s no patient-to-staff risks identified at this time.

Pop-up testing in Wolfville

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said the Town of Wolfville announced a few days ago that experimental research has detected the coronavirus in the town’s wastewater.

“Although it is not definitive, it could be a sign that COVID-19 has found its way into that community,” Strang said in a press release.

As a result, he said that the province has increased its capacity for testing at the primary assessment centre in the area and set up a pop-up rapid testing location for asymptomatic people in Wolfville on Monday.

Since Oct. 1, the province said, Nova Scotia has had 47,457 negative test results, 216 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, and so far 78 cases have been considered to be resolved.

